Popular pizza restaurant is part of the fabric of Lancaster

In December 1979, in an old Linoleum warehouse on the cobbles of Moor Lane… Pizza Margherita opened its doors for the very first time.
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:43 BST

Clementine Allen, sister of Peter Boizot, founder of Pizza Express, began selling the new and exciting entity of pizza in Lancaster. Pizzaiolas could be seen stretching the dough and preparing the pizzas at an open counter at the heart of the restaurant.

Forty-four years on, dough is still freshly made every day. Fresh flowers adorn the signature marble tables and leafy green plants provide an airy, Mediterranean setting. With its high ceilings, large windows and mirrors, the restaurant has always been a light and elegant space.

Times have changed over the last forty years yet the ethics of Pizza Margherita remain the same. Quality food in a stylish atmosphere with relaxed and friendly service.

Pizza Margherita has been established in Lancaster for 44 years.
Pizza Margherita has been established in Lancaster for 44 years.
Hailed an institution and an icon in Lancaster, Pizza Margherita is a wonderful place where memories have been created not only by the delicious food for which Pizza Margherita is famous, but by all the many years of celebrations and special occasions held there with friends, family and colleagues.

Pizza Margherita is located in the Arts District of Lancaster with The Dukes Theatre and The Grand Theatre in close proximity. The restaurant has fed many people before and after productions and is enjoying welcoming families that are venturing to Williamson’s Park this year for The Dukes Annual Park Show, ‘Around The World in Eighty Days’.

[email protected] can be found in Pizza Margherita’s upstairs restaurant and hosts exhibitions from local artists.

You are invited to pop in for a coffee at any time of the day or to browse a glossy magazine with a glass of quality wine. Families are always welcome and children have their own menu. Vegan and gluten free options are also available.

Pizza Margherita’s sister company PZAZZ is taking its classic pizzas on the road in its purpose built and distinctive vans, which can be booked for parties, events and functions.

Pizza Margherita: 2, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Call 01524 36333. Booking advisable, www.pizza-margherita.co.uk

Summer opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12-9.30pm.

