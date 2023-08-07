Lakeland Mues, from Woodside Farm, Cumbria, are among the local traders to feature at the new Stonewell Spring delicatessen.

Work has been under way for several months on Stonewell Spring, at 4-5 Stonewell.

The team at The Quarterhouse in Moor Lane are behind the new venture, which is due to open later this month.

They hope they can help fill a void in the market and introduce customers to many local food producers.

Carringtons Coffee Co, based in Carnforth, and The Original Damson Ketchup from Kirkby Lonsdale are among the artisan businesses providing produce which is now being stocked ready for opening.

The recruitment process is also under way.

The venue forms part of a major transformsation project for the historic prominent city centre building.