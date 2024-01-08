Popular Morecambe prom artwork to take pride of place when better fencing goes up at eyesore Frontierland site
All of the artwork currently fixed to the panels will be carefully removed and stored safely on site while the work takes place.
Approximately eight of the paintings will be collected for display at Queen's Market in Morecambe.
The remaining artwork will be refixed to the new hoarding, but if any artists would like their pieces to be returned, they should email [email protected] so this can be arranged.
In the event that any of the artworks cannot be refixed to the panels, for example if they are too weather-damaged and it would not be safe for them to be reattached, the city council will keep them
safe and offer the opportunity for them to be collected.
Last week we reported that an autistic artist and her mum were left devastated after her artwork was tossed behind a temporary fence when bad weather blew down the Morecambe Frontierland hoarding.
Josie Conroy, who lives in supported living in Morecambe, had painted a large picture of a mermaid which was installed on the Morecambe Frontierland hoarding along with other pieces of art.
The popular community art project was started in 2020 on the Marine Road West site by Bob Pickersgill and artists far and wide have designed artwork to be displayed on there.
Josie’s mum Karen Conroy, 63, a retired teacher living in Morecambe said: “I’m more than cross about it. I’m livid and its disrespectful.
"All this time Josie’s painting has been left open to the elements. All we want is to get it back and for them to admit someone has been really careless.
"To just toss them about there is a real lack of respect.”
A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “Due to the recent storms and periods of extreme wind, a section of the blue wooden hoarding collapsed and had to be replaced at short notice over the Christmas period with temporary emergency fencing.
“This also affected a small number of the paintings and while some remained attached to the damaged fencing a few others came loose.
“We understand the sensitivity around the artwork in question and it has now been returned.”