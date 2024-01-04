Treasured Morecambe prom artwork left to rot after storms tear down hoardings

An autistic artist and her mum were left devastated after her artwork was tossed behind a temporary fence when bad weather blew down the Morecambe Frontierland hoarding.

Josie Conroy, who lives in supported living in Morecambe, had painted a large picture of a mermaid which was installed on the Morecambe Frontierland hoarding along with other pieces of art.

The popular community art project was started in 2020 on the Marine Road West site by Bob Pickersgill and artists far and wide have designed artwork to be displayed on there.

Karen Conroy, 63, a retired teacher living in Morecambe said: “Last week we were driving along the promenade at night and noticed the fence had been blown down onto the pavement near the bus shelter.

Karen Conroy and her daughter Josie at the temporary fencing erected near Aldi in Morecambe after stormy weather blew the wooden fencing down with artwork on it. The artwork can be seen on the blue hoarding behind the fence.

"The next morning me, my daughter and brother went round to see if we could rescue her painting that we noticed had fallen onto the pavement.

“We found that the area had been sealed off and all the paintings from the fence carelessly tossed around the wasteland behind the fence.

"They had attached new fencing to the hoarding so no-one could get the pictures out.

"My daughter is autistic and she is extremely distressed as to why people would be so callous.

Josie's artwork of a mermaid was on hoarding at Frontierland which was thrown behind a temporary fence erected after stormy weather blew down wooden fencing.

"Josie is 29 and has been an artist all her life.

"I’m more than cross about it. I’m livid and its disrespectful.

"The fence isn’t our property but it brightens up the promenade and makes such a difference.”

The artwork on the hoarding at Frontierland is piled up behind a temporary fence and is exposed to the elements.

Karen emailed the city council and said: “I’m being passed from pillar to post and no-one is taking responsibility for it. I put in a complaint and no-one has got back to me.

"All this time Josie’s painting has been left open to the elements. All we want is to get it back and for them to admit someone has been really careless.

"To just toss them about there is a real lack of respect.”

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council, said: “Due to the recent storms and periods of extreme wind, a section of the blue wooden hoarding collapsed and had to be replaced at short notice over the Christmas period with temporary emergency fencing.

“This also affected a small number of the paintings and while some remained attached to the damaged fencing a few others came loose.

“The weather at the time was extremely poor and the high winds and gusts meant that handling large wooden panels measuring 8ftx4ft presented a danger to the workers erecting the temporary fencing, and also the public should the panels blow into the road while they were being moved.

“The safest option was to therefore place the panels, and any loose pieces of artwork, behind the temporary fencing until such time as they could be safely retrieved.

“We understand the sensitivity around the artwork in question and having contacted the family directly to make the necessary arrangements, it has now been returned.

“The temporary fencing, along with the remainder of the wooden hoarding, is due to be replaced and the contractor will start onsite from next Tuesday (January 9).