Popular Morecambe cafe which featured in ITV’s The Bay up for rent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Morecambe cafe which featured in ITV’s The Bay is now available to rent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beach cafe at West End Gardens, Morecambe, which closed in January, featured in series 2 of The Bay when Abbie gets a job at the glass-fronted cafe with great views over the bay.

Lancaster City Council, who own the cafe, now want to offer it for rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Winning Back the West End scheme championed by Lancaster City Council in the early 2000’s, an area to the western end of the Promenade was redeveloped close to

The popular Beach cafe in Morecambe which featured in ITV's The Bay Season 2, is up for rent.

the Battery Hotel, the Battery breakwater car park and the beach.

New gardens were created with artwork and a play area and as part of this redevelopment a permanent café building was constructed along with a block of public toilets.

The café has been leased out to private operators since 2008 but is now vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council is looking for a quality food and drink operator that enhance the experience and meet the needs of visitors to this area of the Promenade.

Inside the Beach cafe on Morecambe promenade which is up for rent.

The planning permission for the property allows opening hours between 8am and 11pm inclusive seven days a week.

The operator must be prepared to open 26 weeks of the year and every weekend throughout the year.

The building extends to approximately 113.2m² with 65m² of café seating and 8.65m² circulation space around the entrance, a kitchen / servery and an accessible toilet within the café

building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is glazed to the north and south creating light and airy accommodation and making the most of the views over Morecambe Bay.

Included in the lease will be a tiered seating area to the exterior of the property.

It is intended that the lease will be for a three-year period and will be on an internal repairing and insuring basis.

The cafe is in shell condition and is ready to be fitted out by the successful tenant, meeting statutory regulations including Food Hygiene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will enable the operator to put their own style into the café with décor and seating, as well as meeting their own specific needs in the kitchen.

To apply for the lease visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/business/sites-and-premises/commercial-property-for-sale-or-to-let and click on ‘Beach cafe application doc.’

Closing date for offers is no later than 5pm on Friday, May 9.