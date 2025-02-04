Morecambe cafe which featured in ITV’s The Bay closes its doors

A popular cafe in Morecambe which featured in ITV’s The Bay crime drama has closed down.

The Beach cafe featured in series 2 of The Bay when Abbie gets a job at the glass-fronted cafe with great views over the bay.

The Beach cafe, which was a family-run business at Morecambe Battery, posted on Facebook: “With regret at the end of trade on Saturday January 25 we will be closed until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience!”

The cafe is also selling off a variety of commercial and household appliances, as well as plates and cutlery.

People took to Facebook to post comments about the closure.

Laura Fitton said: “The Beach Cafe has played a huge part of my family settling into Morecambe since we relocated here three years ago, especially for my youngest, Edie.

"Edie is autistic and as she's navigated the pathway to diagnosis, the Beach Cafe has been her safe space. It has been so much more than just a cafe to us and the teams past and present more than just cooks, baristas and waitresses.

"Without knowing they've been the highlight of our days and helped Edie grow in both confidence and contentment. We'll miss the milkshakes, the coffee and the cake, but most of all we"ll miss our lovely Beach Cafe ladies.”

Kerry Wilding said: “Gosh. That's such sad news. Us Parkrun volunteers love our Saturday get together.”

Muriel Caden said: “What a shame enjoyed going for a coffee and a sandwich.”

Lynda Baillie said: “Sorry to hear this lovely dog friendly cafe and staff good luck to you all.”

Carol Foster said: “The Beach Cafe has always been a great place to go. We moved from Morecambe to Cleveleys last summer and really missed it. We had planned to come back and visit you all in the Spring! So sad that you are closing, good luck to Lauren, Jenny and the rest of the team whatever you decide to do!”

Lancaster City Council own The Beach cafe and a spokesman said: “The café is the property of Lancaster City Council and will be advertised for lease in due course.”