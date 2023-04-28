Morecambe and the surrounding bay’s dramatic scenery make the perfect location for ITV’s gritty crime drama The Bay.

But do you recognise the many locations chosen as a backdrop for the dramatic storylines?

Sweeping bay panoramas and shots of recognisable landmarks such as the Stone Jetty, Morecambe Town Hall and The Midland have certainly raised Morecambe’s profile and sparked interest in the area.

Morecambe Police Station has taken a starring role and the locations of the cafes, shops, hotels and pubs on the prom, plus some of the characters’ houses at Sunderland Point and Hest Bank, have been spotted by eagle-eyed viewers.

And now that series 4 is over and we’re all are waiting for a much-anticipated new series to start filming in the resort, fans can take the time to have a walk around Morecambe and spot all the places that have become familiar to them on their TV screens.

Since the show first started airing, Morecambe Visitor Information Centre has been inundated with requests from visitors (and locals) about where different scenes of The Bay were filmed, and so they’ve created a handy filming location guide.

Here we feature just some of the places that have been caught on camera.

Since the show first started airing, Morecambe Visitor Information Centre has been inundated with requests from visitors (and locals) about where different scenes of The Bay were filmed.

The Midland Hotel In series 4, DI Tony Manning and his wife meet for a series of secret trysts, including a romantic meal at The Midland.

The Beach Cafe In series 2 Abbie gets a job at The Beach Cafe at The Battery - a glass-fronted cafe with great views over the bay.

Back Crescent Street In series 2, DS Ahmed 'Med' Kharim is hit by a vehicle and left seriously injured on back Crescent Street behind The Crown Hotel.

