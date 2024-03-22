Popular Lancaster village location for pristine family home priced £525k

The detached three-bed Quernmore Road home affords lovely rural views and would be ideal for a family.

Its modern design includes a superb open plan fitted kitchen with top of the range appliances as well as contemporary finishes throughout.

The property also benefits from having super fast B4RN broadband.

Downstairs you’ll find a welcoming entrance hall, a handy WC, spacious lounge with area to the rear currently used as a music room, a dining room, a fantastic modern fitted kitchen with integral appliances plus under floor heating throughout and double doors that open out to the rear garden. There’s also a utility room which gives access to the internal garage.

Upstairs offers a contemporary three piece shower room suite and three double bedrooms with the front two boasting spectacular rural views.

Outdoors there is a large gravelled driveway to the front of the home with space for several vehicles, mature shrubbery borders and access into the integral garage. To the rear you have a good sized garden mostly laid to lawn with gravel areas which provide a great space for outside entertaining.

Quernmore Road, Caton, Lancaster is for sale priced £525,000 with Houseclub Estate Agency, 746 Cameron House, White Cross, Lancaster LA1 4XF. Call 01524 771888 or email [email protected]

