Historic 17th century Lancaster farmhouse with stunning countryside views for sale priced £830k

With five bedrooms, Folly Farm presents an ideal family home coming with a generously sized wrap-around garden and spacious living accommodation spread across three floors.

The unique detached home blends contemporary finishes and character features including exposed beams, thick stone walls and attractive windows.

Downstairs you’ll find a welcoming entrance hall, a handy toilet, three reception rooms all fitted with log burning stoves, a fitted kitchen, and an inner hallway which leads to the integral garage and self contained annexe.

To the first floor are three generously sized double bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a three piece bathroom suite. To the second floor you have two further double bedrooms.

Outdoors, the property sits on around an acre of land at the end of Folly Lane with lawn areas, patios, gravel stone driveway with ample parking for multiple vehicles, a green house and a wood store. The property also has mature shrubs and trees with unrestricted views over rolling hills.

Folly Farm, Folly Lane, Lancaster is for sale priced £830,000 with Houseclub Estate Agency, 746 Cameron House, White Cross, Lancaster LA1 4XF. Call 01524 771888 or email [email protected]

1 . Folly Farm, Folly Lane, Lancaster This impressive five bedroom farmhouse dates all the way back to 1675. Photo: Houseclub Estate Agency Photo Sales