Dalton Square Pharmacy is fast approaching the milestone achievement after Tariq and Nabila opened the chemist back in 2006.

Since that day, Tariq and Nabila along with manager Ruth and a fantastic team of staff have worked hard to support everyone in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Paula and Emma have been part of the dispensing team since the opening and are helped by Martin and Rhianne.

The team at Dalton Square Pharmacy in Lancaster.

Delivery drivers Mark and Margaret are always there to help too, even if it means Margaret arriving at your door dressed as an elf!

New healthcare assistants, Michelle and Helen, always provide a friendly face and good words of advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team pride themselves on offering first class service to all and were rewarded with the Lancaster BID Customer Service Team Award in 2021 for which they were also finalists in 2022.

Dalton Square Pharmacy offers a huge variety of free services including the free emergency contraceptive pill, new medication service, stop smoking advice, general medicine advice and consultation services, addiction clinic and asthma review services to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing a smile... some of the team from Dalton Square Pharmacy in Lancaster.

Nabila also runs an established Travel and Vaccination Clinic in the pharmacy and is able to provide any vaccinations or advice dependent on your needs. This includes the very valuable Yellow Fever Vaccination. To contact Nabila please call 07984 805529.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout its 17 years, the pharmacy has faced many challenges including Storm Desmond, when they operated by candle light to ensure customers got their medication, as well as during the Covid pandemic when they managed to ensure nobody was without advice or medication. Their door was always kept open for the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalton Square Pharmacy has now acquired a second pharmacy on King Street in Lancaster – formerly Well Pharmacy – opposite Tesco Express. The telephone number for the new pharmacy is 01524 32182 and all the staff are delighted that Barry and Harriet have joined the extended team.