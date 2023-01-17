Expert comments on wood burners after Lancaster council warns householders to cut back on their use

The council urged people to consider the damaging effects this form of heating can have on human health and the environment with reference to Air Quality Expert Group data showing that one wood burner can produce more air pollution than 18 diesel cars or six heavy goods vehicles.

What many people may not realise, said the council, is that the particulate matter air pollution they emit can penetrate deep into the lungs, which is of particular concern for those with existing health issues and serious long-term illnesses.

Now a leading biomass and fuel heating organisation has stepped forward to reassure Lancaster residents they can ‘Choose a fuel that is Ready to Burn’ to lessen the environmental impact.

Bruce Allen, CEO of HETAS and Woodsure.

“Burning unregulated fuels can have a negative impact on the environment and air quality, and thus your health and that of others,” said Bruce Allen, CEO of not for profit organisations, HETAS and Woodsure.

"Those with wood burning stoves should look out for the Ready to Burn logo, which means it is certified as having a moisture content of less than 20%. Wetter wood gives off more harmful emissions when burned and this should be avoided at all costs.

“The Ready to Burn mark helps consumers to easily identify solid fuels that are legal to burn at home in compliance with the new Air Quality Regulations. Applying the Ready to Burn mark to solid fuels is a big step forward in helping people to make cleaner safer choices when it comes to domestic burning.”

The 'Ready To Burn' logo can help people make cleaner and safer choices when it comes to their solid fuel choices.

Mr Allen advised what when installing a new heating appliance, householders should opt for DEFRA-exempt stoves and those certified by the Cleaner Choice Scheme which achieve lower PM emissions.

"The Cleaner Choice Scheme provides consumers with a simple way to choose an appliance that emits a lower level of particulate emissions than the most stringent legislation required within smoke control areas,” he said.

“In fact, appliances can only be approved if they beat current emissions requirements by at least 50%, offering you reassurance that the appliance listed meets all the relevant UK regulations.”

Mr Allen acknowledged that 15% of houses in the UK are not connected to the gas grid, so many do not have another option but to heat their homes with wood burning stoves.

He said: “At HETAS, we encourage more environmentally responsible burning by switching to dry and smokeless fuels. These fuel choices offer a reduced impact on air quality.”

HETAS and Woodsure were appointed by DEFRA to run the Ready to Burn certification scheme, which aims to help consumers choose the cleanest fuel for their home, that complies with Environmental Regulations 2020.

There is a Ready to Burn certified business in the Lancaster area – https://www.logsdirect.co.uk/

