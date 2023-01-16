The Air Quality Expert Group data comes as Lancaster City Council urge people to consider cutting down on the use of solid fuel appliances such as wood burners and real fires.

The council is urging people to consider the damaging effects this form of heating can have on human health and the environment.

Solid fuel appliances have boomed in popularity over recent years with their use set to increase further due to rising gas and electricity bills.

But what many people may not realise, says the council, is that the particulate matter air pollution they emit can penetrate deep into the lungs, which is of particular concern for those with existing health issues and serious long-term illnesses.

Research conducted by the Air Quality Expert Group also shows wood burners emit around 450 times more pollution than when using gas to heat our homes and that these harmful effects are not just confined to the outside either, with wood burners responsible for increasing levels of air pollution within the home.

Coun Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Wood burners have become particularly popular over the last year… what many people may not realise is that they are a major source of air pollution both outside and inside the homes where they are used, affecting both their own health and that of their neighbours.

“This is disappointing news for those of us that have had them installed but ideally they should be kept in reserve as a resilience measure for when other heating is unavailable.

"Where people are not ready to stop using solid fuel appliances, there are a number of ways to reduce the health risks."

Good practice tips from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

Consider burning less.

Choose not to burn solid fuels if you have an alternative.

Buy ‘Ready to Burn’ fuel.

Season (dry) freshly chopped wood before burning.

If you use house coal, use approved solid fuels instead.

Don’t burn treated or coated waste wood.

Do not burn any household rubbish.

Ensure your stove and chimney flue is correctly installed and regularly maintain and service it.