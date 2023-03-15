News you can trust since 1837
Popular Garstang restaurant receives one star food hygiene rating

A popular restaurant in Bilsborrow was told “major improvement” was needed after receiving a 1 out of 5 food hygiene rating.

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT- 2 min read

Guy's Eating Establishment at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in St Michaels Road was handed the rating following an assessment by Wyre Council on February 1.

The report showed that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Improvement was also required in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Guy's Eating Establishment was told 'major improvement' was needed after receiving a 1 out of 5 food hygiene rating. Picture: Google
This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

It was also deemed major improvement was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Food safety inspections and enforcement

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

Award winning Garstang pub goes up for sale

To do this, they will look at:

- the premises

- how employees work

- the food safety management system

- the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.

Click HERE for more information.

GarstangWyre Council