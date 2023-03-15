The Bellflower on Parkside Lane, Garstang, which won Britain's most dog-friendly pub last year at the Great British Pub Awards, is among a list of 60 Marston’s pubs placed up for sale. The pub and hotel operator is the latest chain to put a number of its venues on the market after JD Wetherspoon and Stonegate made similar announcements last year.

The group, which runs more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, has put 61 of its ‘non-core’ venues on the market following a review of its estate. The pubs are being marketed by Christie & Co under the name ‘Project Aramis’ and are a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs. They are all available to purchase individually, in small groups or in one package.

The Bellflower at Garstang is up for sale.

It comes after JD Wetherspoon announced it was looking to sell around 45 pubs at the end of last year, with group chairman Tim Martin warning pubs were struggling to attract customers back after they had become accustomed to buying cheaper supermarket booze during lockdown.