21 photos taken through the years in pubs across Lancaster and Morecambe

We’ve been looking through our archives at some of the photographs we’ve taken of pub-goers down the years.
From much-loved local characters to those who have served behind the bars, we’ve dug up numerous images that will roll back the years of life in pubs across our district.
Sadly, some of these pubs no longer exist, but these photos should bring the memories flooding back.
1. Pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe
Cheers! Landlord of former Lancaster pub The Friary and Firkin Neil Tucker was looking forward to opening the doors to the public.
Photo: Darren Andrews
2. Pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe
Lessees Steve and Ula Thorn, who ran the John O'Gaunt on Market Street in Lancaster, beat off competition from more than 500 Vanguard outlets across the north of England to win the coveted regional title of Pub Operation of the Year for the second year in succession.
Photo: submit
3. Pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe
Dave Nelson sups his pint in the Freeholders Arms on Ullswater Road, Lancaster.
Photo: Garth Hamer
4. New Pub Carnforth.
Dorothy Taylor pulls the first pint watched by licencee manager Graham Conroy at The Canal Turn, which had just opened by the side of Lancaster Canal in Carnforth.
Photo: Garth Hamer