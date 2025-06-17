Plans revealed to build 39 new homes on Lancaster city centre car park

Plans have been submitted to Lancaster City Council to build 39 new homes on a city centre car park.

The car park is on Nelson Street in Lancaster.

South Lakes Housing have submitted a planning application for the erection of four townhouses and two to four storey buildings comprising 35 apartments, including car parking, alterations to canal wall, landscaping, public realm and associated infrastructure on the Nelson Street car park.

The proposals for Nelson Street - near Lancaster Town Hall and the Cathedral - form part of the masterplan to transform the Canal Quarter area of Lancaster.

The design and access statement says the proposed scheme supports the Canal Quarter masterplan design principles by improving and creating:

• Greater connectivity between the City Centre and Canal by enhancing the existing link through new landscaping, footpaths and the removal of visual obstacles.

• Better visual and physical links with the Canal improved by a newly created public open space nestled in the heart of the development.

• Framed views of the Cathedral through the positioning of the new townhouses.

CGI rendering of how the Nelson Street development could look. Picture by David Cox Architects.

• A unique sense of place through the materials and layout of the proposed development which respects and enhances the local area.

The site itself consists of a large, surfaced car park which is bound to each side by a tall stone boundary wall together with large areas of mature and modern planting.

It was historically used as a Coal Wharf connected with the neighbouring Lancaster Canal.

This appears to have been in place for a short period of approximately. 50-60 years between the late 19th century and the mid 20th century.

With the exception of some boundary walls, the site was entirely cleared in the mid to late 20th century and utilised as a surface car park. This use remains today.

Lancaster Canal Quarter will be a new vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood that will deliver new homes and will provide opportunities for new leisure, retail and innovative workspaces.

It will provide new pedestrian and cycle routes, new public open spaces and a new public realm embracing the Lancaster Canal.

The redevelopment of the site presents a positive opportunity to regenerate and improve this part of the Lancaster and the Lancaster Conservation Area, the design and access statement said.

Councillors have yet to decide on the application.

To view the planning application reference number 25/00615/FUL visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions