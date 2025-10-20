Pictures show tennis pro Annabel Croft sharing unforgettable career moments at show in Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 11:26 BST
Former British tennis star and popular broadcaster Annabel Croft brought her first-ever theatre tour to The Grand in Lancaster on Sunday.

Annabel’s impressive tennis career saw her crowned British No 1 after winning the Wimbledon and Australian Girls’ Tournaments in 1984, and proudly representing Great Britain in the Fed Cup.

After hanging up her racquet, she seamlessly transitioned into the commentary box, captivating audiences as a presenter and pundit for major networks including Amazon Prime, BBC, ESPN USA, Eurosport, and Sky Sports.

Annabel also wowed audiences on the dance floor during her recent thrilling run to the final four on Strictly Come Dancing with her dance partner Johannes Radebe.

During her appearance at The Grand, she spoke candidly about her career both on and off the court, as well as dancing with her professional partner, James Cutler, a UK and Canadian Champion who’s also appeared on Strictly and Dancing with the Stars.

Photographer Josh Brandwood captured these photos of the star on stage in Lancaster.

Annabel Croft dancing with her professional partner, James Cutler.

Annabel Croft dancing with her professional partner, James Cutler.

Annabel talks about her career on stage at The Grand.

Annabel talks about her career on stage at The Grand.

Annabel spoke candidly about her career both on and off the court.

Annabel spoke candidly about her career both on and off the court.

The theatre show was unique and intimate.

The theatre show was unique and intimate.

