Annabel’s impressive tennis career saw her crowned British No 1 after winning the Wimbledon and Australian Girls’ Tournaments in 1984, and proudly representing Great Britain in the Fed Cup.

After hanging up her racquet, she seamlessly transitioned into the commentary box, captivating audiences as a presenter and pundit for major networks including Amazon Prime, BBC, ESPN USA, Eurosport, and Sky Sports.

Annabel also wowed audiences on the dance floor during her recent thrilling run to the final four on Strictly Come Dancing with her dance partner Johannes Radebe.

During her appearance at The Grand, she spoke candidly about her career both on and off the court, as well as dancing with her professional partner, James Cutler, a UK and Canadian Champion who’s also appeared on Strictly and Dancing with the Stars.

Photographer Josh Brandwood captured these photos of the star on stage in Lancaster.

