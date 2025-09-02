Pictures as Lancaster pub throws opens its doors after £2.4m revamp

By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 11:35 BST
It was all hands to the pumps when a Lancaster pub reopened today following a £2.4m revamp

The Mayor Coun Margaret Pattison did the honours to relaunch The Sir Richard Owen pub in Spring Garden Street.

The pub, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in October 2001, has been upgraded and extended with a large new beer garden added.

An additional 20 full and part-time jobs have been created.

“The £2.4 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Lancaster itself,” said pub manager Tom Rossall.

The Sir Richard Owen will be open from 8am until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day from opening until 11pm every day.

The pub will be open for family dining with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub until 9pm throughout the week.

The new beer garden will welcome customers from Monday September 29.

Find out more about the pub’s refurbishment here

From left are shift leader Olivia Slaney, pub manager Tom Rossall, Mayor Coun Margaret Pattison, area manager Dale Scurr and bar associate Zac Rossall at the pub reopening.

