A Lancaster pub is getting ready to throw open its doors again following a £2.4 million revamp.

An additional 20 full and part-time jobs have been created at The Sir Richard Owen pub in Spring Garden Street following its extensive refurb.

The pub, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in October 2001, has been upgraded and extended with a large new beer garden added.

“The £2.4 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Lancaster itself,” said pub manager Tom Rossall.

“We’re delighted that we have also been able to create 20 new jobs for local people.”

As part of the refurb, the customer area within the pub has been increased with a new side extension into the original garden space, increasing the seating capacity from 212 to 252 covers inside the pub.

The pub interior has also been newly redecorated throughout with new carpet, new booth seating, a new fireplace, new roof lights, and rear window installation and lobby.

A new larger opening from the lower level, giving access into the new beer garden, has also been added.

The bar area has been refurbished with a new bar added, and new drinks dispense equipment and glass racks installed.

New open food serveries have been added to the ground and second floors.

Both the male toilets and female toilets have undergone repairs and refurbishment. New wheelchair-accessible toilet facilities have also been added.

The new, larger beer garden has been built on the site of the old Hustle night club with the outside space expanded to 2,550 sq ft and able to accommodate 152 covers.

Tom added: “The team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into Sir Richard Owen and we’re confident that they will be impressed by the new-look pub as well as the new larger beer garden.”

The Sir Richard Owen will be open from 8am until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day from opening until 11pm every day.

The pub will be open for family dining with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub until 9pm throughout the week.

Reopening date is Tuesday September at 8am while the new beer garden will welcome customers from Monday September 29.