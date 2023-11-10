Owners of eyesore Morecambe alley and old Woolworths and Hitchens stores reveal more about their plans to transform it
Johnny's Entertainment (JET) Ltd has applied to Lancaster City Council for a 'change of use' on 206 and 207 Marine Road Central and the Winter Gardens Arcade, to have indoor sport and recreation (not swimming pools, ice rinks or motorised vehicles or firearms).
JET Ltd said they hope to open their own laser tag attraction on the site.
The family business also own Pleasureland Amusements, Jump Rush Trampoline Park, Vista Italian Kitchen and Soul Bowl Bowling Alley, as well as the former Woolworths building, the alleyway next to it, and the former Hitchins building.
The laser tag attraction would be the first of its kind in Morecambe since Megazone on Marine Road West was destroyed by fire in 2014.
The buildings on the promenade were recently home to an attraction for Halloween, called Johnny's Fear Factory, where laser tag was part of the activities.
Jodine Milne Reader, from JET Ltd said: “At Jet Ltd we're continuing our plans for site redevelopment in Morecambe after having already successfully delivered Jump Rush, Soul Bowl, Vista, Johnny’s Bar and the Fear Factory over the past few years.
“In the longer term we hope to continue this path and have taken the first steps with a planning application for change of use - the first stage of which we hope to be our own laser tag operation and potentially attracting other operator tenants to lease the spaces we have available.”