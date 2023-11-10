Owners of eyesore Morecambe alley and old Woolworths and Hitchens stores reveal more about their plans to transform it

A new indoor laser tag attraction is planned on the site of an eyesore alley and two art deco buildings in Morecambe, it has been revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Johnny's Entertainment (JET) Ltd has applied to Lancaster City Council for a 'change of use' on 206 and 207 Marine Road Central and the Winter Gardens Arcade, to have indoor sport and recreation (not swimming pools, ice rinks or motorised vehicles or firearms).

JET Ltd said they hope to open their own laser tag attraction on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family business also own Pleasureland Amusements, Jump Rush Trampoline Park, Vista Italian Kitchen and Soul Bowl Bowling Alley, as well as the former Woolworths building, the alleyway next to it, and the former Hitchins building.

The former Woolworths building, the alleyway next to it, and the former Hitchens building in Morecambe could be transformed into a laser tag centre. Picture from Google Street View.

The laser tag attraction would be the first of its kind in Morecambe since Megazone on Marine Road West was destroyed by fire in 2014.

The buildings on the promenade were recently home to an attraction for Halloween, called Johnny's Fear Factory, where laser tag was part of the activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodine Milne Reader, from JET Ltd said: “At Jet Ltd we're continuing our plans for site redevelopment in Morecambe after having already successfully delivered Jump Rush, Soul Bowl, Vista, Johnny’s Bar and the Fear Factory over the past few years.