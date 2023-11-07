Plans revealed to transform eyesore Morecambe alley and former Woolworths and Hitchens stores into sport venue

A family business in Morecambe wants to transform an eyesore alley and two art deco buildings into an indoor sport and recreation venue.

Johnny's Entertainments Ltd who own Pleasureland Amusements, Jump Rush Trampoline Park, Vista Italian Kitchen and Soul Bowl Bowling Alley, also own the former Woolworths building, the alleyway next to it, and the former Hitchins building.

The alleyway between the two buildings has long been an eyesore in the town, with people referring to it as ‘pigeon’ alley and it being dirty and smelly.

Johnny’s Entertainments Ltd have applied to the council for a change of use of a shop to have indoor sport and recreation (not swimming pools, ice rinks or motorised vehicles or firearms).

The former Woolworths building, the alleyway next to it, and the former Hitchens building in Morecambe could be transformed into an indoor sport and recreation venue. Picture from Google Street View.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “A lawful development certificate for a proposed use of “indoor sport and recreation” has been received by the council.

"The application site includes 206 Marine Road Central (former Woolworths building), 207 Marine Road Central (former Hitchens building), and the previously-covered arcade between these buildings which is known as Winter Gardens Arcade.

“Lawful development certificate applications can be submitted to obtain a formal opinion from the council as to whether or not a proposed use or development would be lawful, in planning terms (so is the development permitted development for which planning permission is or is not required).

"If the council find that the proposal would not be lawful, then a planning application would be required for a proposal.

“National planning legislation allows for some changes of use to occur without the benefit of planning permission.”

The Proposed Lawful Development Certificate application number is 23/01242/PLDC and it can be viewed at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning