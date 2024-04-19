Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool-based Therapeutic Care Ltd want to use a house in Longlands Crescent as a home for two young people requiring 24-hour care from two staff and a manager during the day, and two staff overnight.

However, the proposal is opposed by many residents nearby who have signed a petition and objected in writing to Lancaster City Council which will decide on the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heysham Neighbourhood Council chair, Philip Lee, has objected on behalf of residents living adjacent to the property.

Blackpool-based Therapeutic Care Ltd want to use a house in Longlands Crescent, Heysham, as a home for two young people requiring 24-hour care. Picture: Google Street View

“The change from a residential property to one that will be used to house children with behavioural problems in a residential location is deeply distressing to the residents of this area,” he said.

Among concerns is that “due process hadn't taken place in regard to public consultation until a number of residents actually contacted the city council planning department after hearing that the property had been sold to Therapeutic Care Ltd”.

Mr Lee also highlights that the area, which has a significant elderly population, already has a number of care homes “all of which in the past have caused disruption to the local community, many of which still affect the close residents to these homes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other objections from residents include the impact the home would have on their privacy, parking and traffic flow, and property values. They claim that it could also cause potential disruption to their peace and security, and detract from the sense of community.

Lancashire Police recommend that to protect staff, residents and visitors, the building should be covered by CCTV, that doorways should have dusk till dawn lights, and that an internal and external anti-tamper proof access control system be installed.

The County Highways Department say there are no highway grounds to support an objection.

Therapeutic Care is described as a growing children’s residential care company in the North West offering a range of one to two-bed homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have developed a distinctive approach where care, education, and therapy services work closely together.

“Central to our ethos is the belief that every young person deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, embrace new experiences, and overcome any obstacles to success.”

Lancashire Childcare Service senior commissioning manager, Annette McNeil, said that Therapeutic Care was a provider known and used by Lancashire County Council who have no objection to their latest proposal.

“The home is a smaller home that will help meet an identified gap in local provision.”