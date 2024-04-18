Lancaster children's home celebrates its 13th consecutive outstanding Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexandra House in Westbourne Drive is run by Lancashire County Council and its outstanding Ofsted saw it receive the top rating in the overall experiences and progress of the children and young people it cares for, how well they are helped and protected, and the effectiveness of its leaders and managers.

“The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care,” said the report following the inspection in March.

Leaders and managers were described as ‘inspirational’.

It's thumbs up for Alex House's 13th outstanding Ofsted in a row.

“They are enthusiastic and lead by example. They create a culture of high aspiration and positivity and are extremely ambitious for children. As a result, they have been influential in changing the lives of those they care for.”

These comments were music to the ears of manager, Johnpaul Adamson.

“I am absolutely thrilled with Alex House being graded as outstanding for the 13th consecutive inspection,” he said.

“We have a wonderful committed and incredibly stable staff team who always prioritise the needs of the young people we provide overnight breaks to.

The Alex House staff celebrate their outstanding Ofsted report.

“We are a support to the family as a whole and work to ensure parents and siblings feel reassured that their child is in a safe, nurturing environment where they can make new friends and experience new activities while the family have a break from their caring role.”

When children are new to Alex House, staff carry out thorough pre-admission assessments and the manager ensures that each child has an individualised welcome package.

The children and their families are supported through the process and often have several visits to the home before children stay.

Trips and outdoor activities are included in the short breaks at Alex House.

Children’s individual needs, their views, wishes and feelings are held in the highest regard, the report said.

During their stay at Alex House, children enjoy a wide range of experiences and activities including ice skating, trampolining and visits to play centres, funfairs and arcades to help develop their independence. Their safety and wellbeing are always prioritised.