Food hygiene scores as 30 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below.
1. Eric's Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on March 21. Photo: Eric's Cafe
2. Quite Simply French, St George's Quay, Lancaster
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on March 18. Photo: Quite Simply French
3. Delhicious, Damside Street, Lancaster
Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 6. Photo: Google
4. Hogarths, George Street, Lancaster
Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on February 14. Photo: Hogarths