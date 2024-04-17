Food hygiene scores as 30 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings

A total of 30 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.
By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Apr 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 14:24 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on March 21.

1. Eric's Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on March 21. Photo: Eric's Cafe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on March 18.

2. Quite Simply French, St George's Quay, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on March 18. Photo: Quite Simply French

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 6.

3. Delhicious, Damside Street, Lancaster

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 6. Photo: Google

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on February 14.

4. Hogarths, George Street, Lancaster

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on February 14. Photo: Hogarths

