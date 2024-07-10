Our Lady's Catholic College: 44 retro Lancaster school pictures bring back memories

By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster is the focus of this gallery of retro pictures.

The photos all feature events at the school and are sure to bring back memories for former pupils and staff.

You might also like: Looking back: 39 fabulous retro pictures of Ripley School in Lancaster

Class of 2024: your pictures of school proms in Lancaster and Morecambe

Some of the year 7 and 8 football team from Our Lady's Catholic College who won the inter schools Lancaster Trophies beating teams from Heysham High School and Ripley St Thomas CE High School.

1. Our Lady's Catholic College memories

Some of the year 7 and 8 football team from Our Lady's Catholic College who won the inter schools Lancaster Trophies beating teams from Heysham High School and Ripley St Thomas CE High School.Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Students Charlotte Brom and Natasha Hauley - winners of the Lancashire Young Chef of the Year competition.

2. Our Lady's Catholic College memories

Students Charlotte Brom and Natasha Hauley - winners of the Lancashire Young Chef of the Year competition.Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Student Michael Lowe gained a gold certificate in the Royal Society of Chemistry Olympiad placing him in the top 20 in the country.

3. Our Lady's Catholic College memories

Student Michael Lowe gained a gold certificate in the Royal Society of Chemistry Olympiad placing him in the top 20 in the country.Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Pupils raised £1,800 in memory of fellow pupil Emma Waggett and are pictured presenting the cheque to Emma's mum Sarah for Great Ormond Street Hospital where Emma was treated.

4. Our Lady's Catholic College memories

Pupils raised £1,800 in memory of fellow pupil Emma Waggett and are pictured presenting the cheque to Emma's mum Sarah for Great Ormond Street Hospital where Emma was treated.Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe