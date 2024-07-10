Our Lady's Catholic College: 44 retro Lancaster school pictures bring back memories

The photos all feature events at the school and are sure to bring back memories for former pupils and staff.
1. Our Lady's Catholic College memories
Some of the year 7 and 8 football team from Our Lady's Catholic College who won the inter schools Lancaster Trophies beating teams from Heysham High School and Ripley St Thomas CE High School.Photo: Nigel Slater
2. Our Lady's Catholic College memories
Students Charlotte Brom and Natasha Hauley - winners of the Lancashire Young Chef of the Year competition.Photo: Nigel Slater
3. Our Lady's Catholic College memories
Student Michael Lowe gained a gold certificate in the Royal Society of Chemistry Olympiad placing him in the top 20 in the country.Photo: Nigel Slater
4. Our Lady's Catholic College memories
Pupils raised £1,800 in memory of fellow pupil Emma Waggett and are pictured presenting the cheque to Emma's mum Sarah for Great Ormond Street Hospital where Emma was treated.Photo: Nigel Slater