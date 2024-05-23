One of the UK's youngest DJs makes his festival debut in Lancaster - aged only 10

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK's youngest DJs who started making music when he was a toddler has made his festival debut.

Chase Coates, of Lancaster, first started making his own beats on his iPad when he was around three years-old after listening to drum and bass artists such as The Prodigy.

But after he was gifted DJ equipment by a performer called Turno, he started taking his music career more seriously and decided he wants to be 'known worldwide.'

The 10-year-old has now performed to thousands of people at Highest Point Festival in Lancaster where he loved seeing the 'crowd going wild' for his DJ set.

Chase Coates, one of the UK's youngest DJs.

Chase said: "I like the crowds going wild and I love everyone dancing and being in the crowd – it's so fun.

"When I was DJing, a bunch of different DJs kept coming up to me and they gave me high fives.

"I like dropping dubs that people have never heard of.

"I really want to be worldwide – I want to play at Glastonbury and Boom Town."

Chase Coates at Highest Point in Lancaster.

Chase has always grown up with drum and bass music as dad Matthew, 33, and mum Leanne, 32, would always play it around the house.

He then went to Highest Point Festival, where DJ Turno saw the school boy enjoying himself that much that he decided to send some equipment to his house.

Matthew, who named his son after duo Chase & Status, said: "Me and Leanne grew up around the music so it's always been on around the house.

"Chase took a ridiculous interest when he was three or four – to the point where kids would be playing games on their tablets but Chase would be making his own beats.

Chase Coates practising being a DJ.

"We went to Highest Point because it was the first opportunity we had to take Chase to a live drum and bass gig.

"Turno saw him in the crowd raving for a full hour on my shoulders – the following day his management got in touch and asked if they could send him some decks.

"Chase then decided it was something he really wanted to do.

Chase Coates performing as a DJ at Highest Point in Lancaster.

"We knew what we wanted to do but had to start from scratch and watch some YouTube Videos.

"It just spiralled from there."

Matthew says that Chase will often come home from school and use his speakers for hours – until he's got to do his homework.

The dad-of-three said: "He comes home from school, sets up the speakers in the kitchen and annoys the neighbours until god knows what hour.

"He does it until he settles down to do his homework and then he's straight back to it again."

Matthew said he 'almost broke a tear' when his son was playing at Highest Point because he 'absolutely smashed it'.

He said: "It's just ridiculous, I almost broke a tear when I saw him on stage.

"It's just the happiest moment, seeing your kids doing something that you've got a passion in and now it's followed onto them.

"At first people thought that because he's a 10-year-old that he was doing it as a gimmick but he absolutely smashed it."

Matthew says the youngster is 'desperate' to go to a drum and bass gig but he's been unable to so far because most of them are held in clubs.

He said: "He's been really desperate to go to a drum and bass gig but he's only 10 and most are either 18 plus or in a nightclub.

"Highest Point was the first time he could go to a gig and see it live and the first chance he could DJ live because it wasn't a nightclub.