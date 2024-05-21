Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Morecambe teenager is dancing for joy after receiving the golden buzzer on Saturday night’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).

Dance company Phoenix Boys is made up of members from all over the UK including Jordan Hicks from Morecambe.

And on Saturday they were all jumping with delight after dance legend and BGT judge Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer so hard that he smashed it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teary Bruno said how the group reminded him of being a young male dancer.

Phoenix Boys include Morecambe teenager Jordan Hicks. They received the golden buzzer on TV's Britain's Got Talent on Saturday,

Members of the group spoke of how it felt like everything was frozen in time, and getting the gold was the most surreal experience and the happiest moment of their lives.

The group enjoyed a standing ovation from the whole auditorium at the London Palladium.

Jordan, a former Former Bay Leadership Academy and Sandylands school pupil, said being on the stage at the London Palladium with all his Phoenix Boys team mates, and watching Bruno break the golden buzzer for them, was ‘the best feeling in my life’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will never forget that moment,” said the 15-year-old who trained at Elite Dance Studios in Heysham before joining Chester’s prestigious The Hammond performing arts school last September.

Jordan Hicks from Morecambe... proud to be a Phoenix Boy.

"I’m so proud of my team, we have made the best memories together.”

Jordan’s mum, Sheryl Hicks, who runs Elite Dance Studios, added: “We’re over the moon. It was an amazing experience.”

Jordan has only been dancing for just over two years but found his love and passion for dance when he joined his mum's Elite dance school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Hicks.

Phoenix Boys is a nationwide dance associate programme which currently runs in London, Manchester and Birmingham. It provides supplementary training to budding male dancers with no audition to be involved.

The ethos of the company is to provide a nurturing environment for dancing boys to thrive, whether it’s for a hobby, or a career on stage or screen.

For more information on how to get involved, you can contact Phoenix Boys at www.phoenixboys.org, email [email protected], on Instagram @thephoenixboys or on Facebook Phoenix Boys.