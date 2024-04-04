Older people in Lancaster and Morecambe £430k better off thanks to free benefits checks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone aged 75 and over is being encouraged to take part in the benefits take-up campaign organised by Lancashire County Council's Welfare Rights Service in partnership with Lancaster City Council.

Lancaster City Council has already contacted 2,229 over-75s in their area who were receiving either Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support. A letter was sent out by the city council to invite them to apply for a free and confidential benefits check that would be completed by Lancashire County Council's Welfare Rights Service.

So far, 217 free benefits checks have been completed resulting in a total annual cash gain of £364,380. An additional £75,351 has also been received from back pay.

Lancashire County Council is running a campaign to ensure local pensioners receive the benefits they are entitled to.

However, many pensioners in the Lancaster and Morecambe district may still be worrying about paying their bills and seeing their savings reduce as their income is not enough to cover these expenses. This is why Lancashire County Council is running this campaign to ensure that local pensioners receive the benefits they are entitled to.

Advisers from the Pensioner Take Up Team, who are working with pensioners to maximise their income, will be attending Lancaster Sainsbury’s in Cable Street on Wednesday (April 10) from 10am to 3pm, and they are urging anyone who hasn't had a benefit check to pop in.

Joanne Barker, Welfare Rights Manager at Lancashire County Council, said: "Our free and confidential benefits checks are putting money into the pockets of older residents at a time when we know people's finances are stretched.

"We've run this campaign in Ribble Valley, Preston, Lancaster, Burnley and Wyre and plan to roll it out across Lancashire."

Anyone aged 75 or over in the Lancaster district who would like a free and confidential benefit check can phone 01772 533321 or email [email protected]

To find out more information about the benefits available to older people, visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/benefits-and-financial-help/benefits-for-people-who-are-state-pension-age/