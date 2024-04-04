Revealed: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Wednesday, April 3.
1. Essar, Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, Middleton
Petrol costs 145.9p at Broadgate Garage. Photo: Google
2. Esso, Ryelands Service Station, Owen Road, Skerton, Lancaster
Petrol costs 146.7p at Ryelands Service Station. Photo: Google
3. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster
Petrol costs 146.7p at Asda Lancaster Petrol Station. Photo: Google
4. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe
Petrol costs 146.7p at Morrisons. Photo: Google