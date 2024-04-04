Revealed: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

Driving can be expensive and many motorists will be looking to save money where they can, particularly during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Wednesday, April 3.

Petrol costs 145.9p at Broadgate Garage.

1. Essar, Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, Middleton

Petrol costs 145.9p at Broadgate Garage. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 146.7p at Ryelands Service Station.

2. Esso, Ryelands Service Station, Owen Road, Skerton, Lancaster

Petrol costs 146.7p at Ryelands Service Station. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 146.7p at Asda Lancaster Petrol Station.

3. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster

Petrol costs 146.7p at Asda Lancaster Petrol Station. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 146.7p at Morrisons.

4. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe

Petrol costs 146.7p at Morrisons. Photo: Google

