Northern warns new e-scooter and hoverboard owners in Lancaster and Morecambe of travel ban

By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 11:28 GMT
Northern said an e-bike spontaneously combusted at a train station earlier this year.Northern said an e-bike spontaneously combusted at a train station earlier this year.
Northern said an e-bike spontaneously combusted at a train station earlier this year.
A train operator in Lancaster and Morecambe has issued a warning to new e-scooter and hoverboard owners.

With both devices popular Christmas presents, Northern is reminding people of a ban in place since 2022.

The ban prohibits both e-scooters and hoverboards on board its trains or at its stations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of fires, caused by the lithium batteries overheating, have been reported across the country in recent years which resulted in several train operating companies introducing bans.

Northern said an e-bike spontaneously combusted at a station in March 2024 and the consequences could have been far more severe if it had happened on a train.

Devices which are also banned include e-skateboards, e-unicycles, e-bikes that do not meet the electrically assisted pedal cycle (EAPC) criteria, bicycles that have been converted into e-bikes, petrol scooters and mopeds.

Read More
Inquest opens into death of man in Kirkby Lonsdale fire

The ban does not apply to mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs or other aids used by people with reduced mobility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We cannot allow these devices on board our trains or at our stations due to the safety risks,” said Matt Rice, Northern’s chief operating officer.

“Given the popularity of e-scooters and hoverboards – and the likelihood that lots of people across our network might have received one for Christmas – we thought it worth reminding them about the ban that has been in place since 2022.

"We don’t want anyone to get caught out or be unable to continue their journey, so we are asking people to make themselves aware of rules in place.”

More details on the ban and the devices it applies to can be found at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/e-scooters

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice