A train operator in Lancaster and Morecambe has issued a warning to new e-scooter and hoverboard owners.

With both devices popular Christmas presents, Northern is reminding people of a ban in place since 2022.

The ban prohibits both e-scooters and hoverboards on board its trains or at its stations.

A number of fires, caused by the lithium batteries overheating, have been reported across the country in recent years which resulted in several train operating companies introducing bans.

Northern said an e-bike spontaneously combusted at a station in March 2024 and the consequences could have been far more severe if it had happened on a train.

Devices which are also banned include e-skateboards, e-unicycles, e-bikes that do not meet the electrically assisted pedal cycle (EAPC) criteria, bicycles that have been converted into e-bikes, petrol scooters and mopeds.

The ban does not apply to mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs or other aids used by people with reduced mobility.

“We cannot allow these devices on board our trains or at our stations due to the safety risks,” said Matt Rice, Northern’s chief operating officer.

“Given the popularity of e-scooters and hoverboards – and the likelihood that lots of people across our network might have received one for Christmas – we thought it worth reminding them about the ban that has been in place since 2022.

"We don’t want anyone to get caught out or be unable to continue their journey, so we are asking people to make themselves aware of rules in place.”

More details on the ban and the devices it applies to can be found at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/e-scooters