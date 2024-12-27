Inquest opens into death of man in Kirkby Lonsdale fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ben Taylor, 45, died in the blaze which tore through buildings on Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria, where he lived, at about 5.45am on December 8.
Cockermouth Coroners' Court heard Lancaster-born Mr Taylor died amid a "significant fire" but the medical cause of his death remained "unascertained".
Kirsty Gomersal, acting senior coroner for Cumbria, said "given the circumstances" of Mr Taylor's death an inquest was required and she formally adjourned it until May so further inquiries could be made.
A major multi-agency response was launched after the emergency services were called to the blaze involving a block of apartments opposite the Red Dragon pub.
"The circumstances of Mr Taylor's tragic death are well-publicised," said Ms Gomersal.
"Mr Taylor was removed from his flat by Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and placed outside."
Paramedics confirmed Mr Taylor's death at 6.30am.
"A post-mortem examination has been carried out," said Ms Gomersal.
"At present the medical cause of Mr Taylor's death remains unascertained pending further pathological inquiries.
"Given the circumstances of Mr Taylor's death, I am satisfied that an inquest is required."
A statement had been provided by a police constable after Mr Taylor was identified to the officer by his cousin.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr Taylor is due to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium, near Milnthorpe, on December 30.
Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised to help individuals and families affected by the fire, after the formation of the Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Fund.