NHS pressures: What's happening at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made addressing the strain on the NHS one of his five pledges in his first major speech of 2023.

Here is the situation at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Trust which runs the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal and Furness General Hospital in Barrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flu patients

Long ambulance delays have been reported at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The latest NHS England figures show there were 50 flu patients being treated by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust as of January 1 – down from 64 the week before.

All of them were in general and acute wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents an increase from the start of the winter – six flu patients were being cared for at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay on November 14, the earliest available figures for this winter.

Across England, flu cases have risen considerably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flu cases have risen considerably.

An average of 5,105 flu patients were in general hospital beds in the week to January 1, up 47% on the previous week and almost 15 times the number seen between November 14 and 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flu patients in critical care beds have also jumped sharply, up 26% week-on-week from 267 to 336.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health research centre the King's Fund said: "The NHS was struggling before the rise in flu cases so there is a lot more needed in resources, funding and investment so that services can deal with the same problems should they arise in the future."

It also encouraged people to take the flu vaccine which has not been universally taken up by those entitled to the free jab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambulance delays

Ambulance delays at A&E departments across the country also reached a new high in the week to January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a quarter of patients waited over an hour to be transferred while 44% of handovers took longer than 30 minutes.

At the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay, 25% of the 511 ambulance arrivals took more than an hour, while 39% waited 30 minutes or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS targets state trusts should complete 95% of all ambulance handovers in 30 minutes, with all conducted in less than one hour.

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance as they could have been moved into an A&E department but the handover was not completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bed occupancy

As of January 1, 90% of the 670 beds across adult and paediatric general and acute wards at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust were occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the occupied beds, 593 were for adults beds and eight for children.

A further 12 of 14 critical care beds were occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS national medical director for England Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: "We knew this winter would be one of the most difficult in the history of the NHS and I want to thank staff for all their hard work in caring for and treating so many patients while dealing with record demand on services, including the enormous pressure from flu and Covid.