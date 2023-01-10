Lancashire County Council who are responsible for highways said there are multi-way signals on Caton Road due to a gas mains replacement.

The roadworks are scheduled until March 13 so motorists can expect delays until then.

People took to Facebook to complain about the roadworks and the delays.

The roadworks to replace a gas main are just past the Shell garage on Caton Road in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.

Paul Bentley said: “Caton Road 20 mins to go 300 yards.”

Clare Hemmings said: “Tiniest section of roadworks ever but causing huge delays.”

