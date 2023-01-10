Here’s why there are big traffic queues in Lancaster
Motorists say they are gridlocked on Caton Road in Lancaster due to roadworks.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Lancashire County Council who are responsible for highways said there are multi-way signals on Caton Road due to a gas mains replacement.
The roadworks are scheduled until March 13 so motorists can expect delays until then.
Paul Bentley said: “Caton Road 20 mins to go 300 yards.”
Clare Hemmings said: “Tiniest section of roadworks ever but causing huge delays.”
Sharman Robinson said: “Stuck in this for thirty minutes last evening. Tailback to Skerton Bridge. Avoid at all costs am and pm.”