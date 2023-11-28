A new £3 million affordable housing development in Lancaster has welcomed its first new residents.

Craven Court shared housing development at Skerton has been designed to give people the opportunity to get on the housing ladder.

Lancaster’s City Council’s Deputy Leader and and Cabinet Member for Housing and Homelessness, Coun Caroline Jackson, joined ward councillors who met some of the new residents when they visited the Great Places Housing Group development.

Coun Jackson and local Skerton ward councillors Sandra Thornberry, Martin Gawith and Robert Redfern were joined by Helen Spencer, Great Places’ Executive Director of Growth and Paul Mayo, Senior Construction Manager at Terra Nova Developments, on a tour of the £3 million site.

From left: Kathy Beaton (Principal Housing Strategy Officer, Lancaster Council), Paul Mayo (Senior Construction Manager, Terra Nova Developments), Coun Sandra Thornberry, Coun Robert Redfern, new resident Jenny Keane, Helen Spencer (Executive Director of Growth, Great Places) Coun Caroline Jackson (Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing & Homelessness, Lancaster City Council) and Coun Martin Gawith.

“In Lancaster we’ve got a real need for affordable housing, so it’s been great to see this new shared ownership development that is providing people with the opportunity to get onto the housing ladder,” said Coun Jackson.

Part-funded by Homes England, the Craven Court development of 12 three-bed houses and two two-bed bungalows for shared ownership, was one of the first developments to be delivered by Terra Nova, Great Places’ in-house construction company, and was marketed by Great Places’ shared ownership specialists, Plumlife Homes.

Coun Jackson added: “It was a pleasure to meet some of the new residents and hear how happy they are with their new homes, and I’d like to thank Great Places Housing Group, Terra Nova Developments, Plumlife Homes and Homes England for their partnership and commitment to delivering high-quality and sustainable housing in our area.”

Helen Spencer, Executive Director of Growth at Great Places, added: “We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to show the councillors around Craven Court and to speak with some of our new residents.