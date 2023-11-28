See shocking state of Lancaster's river as dumped bikes and shopping trolleys pile up

Trolleys and bikes dumped in the River Lune at Lancaster are an appalling eyesore, said a local dog walker.

Phil Taylor, of Standen Park, Lancaster, walks his dog along the riverside between Skerton Bridge and the Millennium Bridge quite regularly and says the trolleys and bikes in the river have been there for months.

Phil contacted a local councillor, saying: “For a city trying to sell itself as a tourist destination, the sights in the river between these bridges is depressing.

“I counted nine bicycles dumped in the river at the side of the footpath, and numerous shopping trolleys. This is at a point between the two bridges.

"There are more trolleys in the river at the rear of Sainsbury's. At low tide it is a shocking sight and does not reflect well on our civic pride or responsibility.

“If the council won't take action, perhaps the supermarkets these trolleys belong to, Lidl, Farm Foods, Sainsbury's, can be compelled to remove them?

"Whilst they are at it, they can remove the bicycles as well!

“I do hope something can be done to remove this appalling eyesore from an otherwise beautiful riverside walk.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Abandoned shopping trolleys in rivers should be reported to the Environment Agency.”

The Environment Agency declined to comment on the issue.

