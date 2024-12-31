Adrian Scott, Byron Wilson, Jason Brown and Shaun O’Brien of Wilson & Co Properties.

A new housing development in Cockerham has been recognised as being among the top construction sites in England and Wales.

Estuary Hill has received the prestigious Bricks Site Recognition Award for exceptional construction quality and site management.

The 25-property site has been commended by LABC Warranty for its outstanding workmanship, quality, meticulous site management, and adherence to rigorous health and safety standards.

Undertaken by Wilson & Co Properties, Estuary Hill offers one to five-bedroom homes comprising apartments, bungalows, and houses.

The homes are built using traditional techniques with natural limestone facades, blending character and heritage with cutting-edge green technologies such as electric vehicle chargers, cycle storage and Mitsubishi heat pumps.

"This award is a testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of every member of our team on site,” said Byron Wilson, Director of Wilson & Co Properties.

The Bricks Site Recognition Award is presented monthly to developments that exemplify excellence, with select winners competing for the highly coveted Bricks Development of the Year Trophy.

LABC Warranty, a provider of structural warranties in the UK, collaborates with Local Authority Building Control (LABC) to evaluate developments at key stages of construction.

Sites consistently demonstrating exceptional standards of construction, safety, cleanliness and overall management are shortlisted for this prestigious recognition.

Only those sites that score consistently high for general co-operation with warranty inspectors, health and safety, site tidiness, standard of site management and quality of workmanship are nominated for a Site Recognition Award.

Sarah Sheppard, Technical Director at LABC Warranty, said: “It takes skill, commitment and a dedication to quality of construction for a site to receive The Bricks Site Recognition Award.