2 . John Waite

As a solo artist, Waite has released many studio albums and is best known for the 1984 hit single 'Missing You', which reached No 1 in the US Billboard Hot 100 and the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart. He was also lead vocalist for successful rock bands The Babys and Bad English. He was born in Lancaster and educated at Greaves Secondary Modern and Lancaster Art College (The Storey Institute). He often returns to Lancaster to visit his mum including in September this year when he was spotted in The Tap House listening to jazz band, The Sun Street Stompers. Photo: Submit