Actors, a sports star and even a Victorian scientist who coined the word ‘dinosaur’ have their roots in the city of Lancaster.
Here is our tribute to nine acclaimed names linked to the city.
1. Jon Richardson
Richardson is known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and his work as co-host with Russell Howard on BBC 6 Music. He is presenter of Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, and also featured with his wife in the TV show Meet the Richardsons. The comedian was born and raised in Lancaster and attended Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. John Waite
As a solo artist, Waite has released many studio albums and is best known for the 1984 hit single 'Missing You', which reached No 1 in the US Billboard Hot 100 and the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart. He was also lead vocalist for successful rock bands The Babys and Bad English. He was born in Lancaster and educated at Greaves Secondary Modern and Lancaster Art College (The Storey Institute). He often returns to Lancaster to visit his mum including in September this year when he was spotted in The Tap House listening to jazz band, The Sun Street Stompers. Photo: Submit
3. Lisa Goodwin-Allen
Lisa Goodwin-Allen has led the kitchen brigade at the Michelin-starred Northcote restaurant since the age of 23. The 41-year-old is a regular face on Britain’s TV screens including as a guest on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, and on Masterchef: The Professionals and Celebrity Masterchef. Born in Lancaster, Lisa is daughter of the late Morecambe scrapyard boss Ken Allen and began her culinary career at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Photo: Submit
4. Daragh Carville
The Irish playwright, screenwriter and educator is best known for co-creating and writing the ITV crime drama The Bay, first broadcast on ITV in 2019 and filmed in Morecambe. Carville lives in Lancaster with his wife, novelist Jo Baker, and their two children. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography