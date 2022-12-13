New Lancaster bar makes its mark just weeks after opening
A new bar at the heart of Lancaster is the latest venture from a family with a long established and popular city business.
Across from their Squires Pool & Sports Bar venue in Church Street, the family have now opened Bier & Twist.
Squires will have been owned by the same family for 25 years next June.
And they are hoping their new bar – in the former Molly’s restaurant – will enjoy the same success.
Family and friends came together to turn Bier & Twist into something new and inviting.
During the first two weeks of November, walls and furniture were painted, and a cocktail bar and a DJ booth created.
They added new tables and seating, and perfect lighting and textured features to create a vibe everyone can enjoy.
The opening night was a big success – with some of the best local DJs as well as saxophone and bongo players.
And this was just the beginning for Bier & Twist. In the few weeks since the opening weekend, they have had some incredible acts and events including Summer Jenkins, Matt Thiss, James Morrison and Amelia Preston.
More fantastic events are also coming up starting with Shake Ya Baubles on Christmas Eve which will feature some of the best local female DJs.
Then a Boxing Day Blow Out will be hosted by Summer Jenkins and some very special guests.
And to end a fabulous year, the Black & White NYE Party will offer cocktails, canapes, free drinks and top notch entertainment from a mirrored saxophonist and sensational DJs.
Tickets for the events are now available to purchase on 01524 383436 or message the social media pages for more details.
As well as great entertainment, Bier & Twist also offer good food including traditional bratwursts, stone baked pizzas and German style desserts.
Food is served from 12pm until 8pm if you fancy going out for lunch or tea.
The bar also prides itself on a wide range of drinks such as quirky lagers on tap, classic cocktails and premium spirits.
Bier & Twist are still taking Christmas bookings so check out their social media pages for updates on events and entertainment and to book in your special event.