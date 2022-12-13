Across from their Squires Pool & Sports Bar venue in Church Street, the family have now opened Bier & Twist.

Squires will have been owned by the same family for 25 years next June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they are hoping their new bar – in the former Molly’s restaurant – will enjoy the same success.

Inside the new Bier & Twist bar in Church Street, Lancaster.

Family and friends came together to turn Bier & Twist into something new and inviting.

During the first two weeks of November, walls and furniture were painted, and a cocktail bar and a DJ booth created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added new tables and seating, and perfect lighting and textured features to create a vibe everyone can enjoy.

The opening night was a big success – with some of the best local DJs as well as saxophone and bongo players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this was just the beginning for Bier & Twist. In the few weeks since the opening weekend, they have had some incredible acts and events including Summer Jenkins, Matt Thiss, James Morrison and Amelia Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More fantastic events are also coming up starting with Shake Ya Baubles on Christmas Eve which will feature some of the best local female DJs.

Then a Boxing Day Blow Out will be hosted by Summer Jenkins and some very special guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to end a fabulous year, the Black & White NYE Party will offer cocktails, canapes, free drinks and top notch entertainment from a mirrored saxophonist and sensational DJs.

Tickets for the events are now available to purchase on 01524 383436 or message the social media pages for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as great entertainment, Bier & Twist also offer good food including traditional bratwursts, stone baked pizzas and German style desserts.

Food is served from 12pm until 8pm if you fancy going out for lunch or tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar also prides itself on a wide range of drinks such as quirky lagers on tap, classic cocktails and premium spirits.