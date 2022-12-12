The Bull on Lines Street in Morecambe, which was Ma Murphys Irish pub, is described as a venue which serves the local community.

Key features are: freehold public house; open plan public bar, lounge and games; beer cellar and store to the basement; four unutilised rooms to the second floor; traditional trading accommodation; office, customer toilets and ancillary accommodation; three bed living accommodation; beer garden; popular seaside resort; town centre location.

The property comprise a three storey end-terraced public house, which has been extended to the side and rear.

The interior bar area of the pub for sale in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed leisure.

The original public house is of rendered elevations beneath a pitched slate covered roof.

Additionally, there is a single storey side extension of stone construction which also sits under a slate covered roof, and a rear extension beneath a flat roof.Externally there is a beer garden to the rear and a side yard area.Overall the site extends to 0.14 acres.

The property is located fronting Lines Street, at it’s junction with Clarence Street, in Morecambe town centre.

Morecambe is a popular traditional seaside town in Lancashire, on the southern cost of Morecambe Bay.The immediate locality is close to the commercial core of the town centre with surrounding properties being residential, B&B’s, local retail and licensed premises

The interior bar area of The Bull for sale in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed leisure.

The Property is held freehold.

Unconditional offers are invited in the order of £295,000 for the benefit of freehold interest with vacant possession.

The Property has a Premises Licence in accordance with the Licensing Act 2003.

The premises is permitted to sell alcohol under the following hours:Monday to Sunday 10am-12midnight

The exterior of The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed leisure.

The property is entered in the 2017 Rating List with a Rateable Value of £25,500.

Fixtures and fittings with the exception of all tills, IT equipment, leased and branded items can be included as part of the sale should they be required.

Stock will be removed from the premises prior to completion.

The property is being marketed on rightmove with agents Savills Manchester – Licensed Leisure.

The beer garden and outside seating area at The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed Leisure.

Click on the link here

Ma Murphys Irish bar used to be a popular destination for pubgoers in Morecambe.

The interior bar area at The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed Leisure.

The bar area at The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed Leisure.

The bar and seating area in The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed Leisure.

The bar at The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed Leisure.

Beer garden and outdoor seating area at The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed Leisure.

The dining area at The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed Leisure.

Bar area at The Bull in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Savills Manchester - Licensed Leisure.

