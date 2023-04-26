Street food and music festival, Hawkermarkt, will take place on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 at Kanteena in Brewery Lane.

The free event promises to bring to Lancaster the best street food, craft beers and live entertainment from all over the country.

With food from some of the finest street food vendors in the North West, Hawkermarkt offers visitors the chance to sample fare not usually on offer locally.

Kanteena in Brewery Lane, Lancaster, will be hosting Hawkermarkt street food festival in May.

The event is also set to showcase some of the best musical acts from DJs to bands, including ska band Bad Transmissions and the fast-growing touring sensation Beatles Dub Club. Expect to hear plenty of funk, soul and reggae by a fine selection of DJs from near and far.

The festival will also feature a range of family-friendly activities including the kids disco Boogie Boppers, circus workshops and craft tables. Kanteena Kids Club will be hosting craft tables until the evening providing a fun and creative space for children to enjoy.

The highlight of the festival will be on Sunday May 7 with a free showcase of other events including a chance to try the new party game Quizageddon. Described as the daftest quiz on earth, Quizageddon offers visitors the chance to win some great prizes, as well as some pretty awful ones.

The festival is also set to feature a range of drinks including craft beers, pint cocktails and rum. The July edition of Hawkermarkt will be a collaboration with London beer garden party specialists Reggae Roast, offering visitors the chance to enjoy plenty of rum on offer, straight up or in one of their pint cocktails, as well as smoking BBQs.

Hawkermarkt is proud to offer visitors a safe and enjoyable space to enjoy the festival,” said a spokesperson.

"With the sunny season upon us, this is the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy some of the best food, music, and entertainment on offer in the North West.”