Lancaster takeaway boss jailed after £150k tax dodge
A takeaway owner who defrauded HMRC out of almost £150,000 has been jailed for two years.
Serkan Bingol, 43, was the owner of two businesses called Mama Mia - one in Lancaster and the other in Garstang - when he committed the offences.
Bingol failed to register either business for VAT with HMRC to pay tax.
The total value of the fraud across both businesses was £144,954 - £129,768 at the Lancaster takeaway alone – which was calculated through JustEat sales.
Preston Crown Court this week jailed Bingol for two years.
In March 2019, Bingol was also given a two-year suspended prison sentence and 200 hours of unpaid work for failing to address a number of gas leaks at the Lancaster branch of Mama Mia.