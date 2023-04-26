News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster takeaway boss jailed after £150k tax dodge

A takeaway owner who defrauded HMRC out of almost £150,000 has been jailed for two years.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST

Serkan Bingol, 43, was the owner of two businesses called Mama Mia - one in Lancaster and the other in Garstang - when he committed the offences.

Bingol failed to register either business for VAT with HMRC to pay tax.

The total value of the fraud across both businesses was £144,954 - £129,768 at the Lancaster takeaway alone – which was calculated through JustEat sales.

Mama Mia in Lancaster.Mama Mia in Lancaster.
Preston Crown Court this week jailed Bingol for two years.

In March 2019, Bingol was also given a two-year suspended prison sentence and 200 hours of unpaid work for failing to address a number of gas leaks at the Lancaster branch of Mama Mia.