Montane factory shop in Lancaster officially opens on September 27.

A factory shop selling outdoor wear and equipment in Lancaster have put their sign up ready for the official opening.

Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is an official retailer of Montane discontinued products, samples and limited edition exclusive factory product lines.

The shop which is in Marketgate Shopping Centre next to Home Bargains, will officially open on Friday, September 27.

You can still enter a competition for an invitation to the opening weekend and a sneak peek at the exciting opening offers at https://montane.com/pages/factory-shop-lancaster

The competition closes at 11.59pm on Monday, September 23.