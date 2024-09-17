New factory shop set to open in Lancaster
A factory shop selling outdoor wear and equipment in Lancaster have put their sign up ready for the official opening.
Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is an official retailer of Montane discontinued products, samples and limited edition exclusive factory product lines.
The shop which is in Marketgate Shopping Centre next to Home Bargains, will officially open on Friday, September 27.
The competition closes at 11.59pm on Monday, September 23.