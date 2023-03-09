The 50-50-500 Charity Challenge is asking 50 local businesses, or groups, over 50 days, to raise a minimum of £500 each to support St John’s Hospice.

This latest fundraising project will launch on May 1 and it is hoped it will also provide great opportunities for team building, testing out new ideas and engaging in Corporate Social Responsibility with a vital local charity.

"It’s up to you and your team to come up with ingenious ways to raise funds and showcase your business acumen through fundraising activities,” said Lily Knight, hospice fundraiser.

Is your business up for the St John' Hospice 50-50-500 Charity Challenge?

"But you won’t be on your own – throughout the Charity Challenge you’ll be supported by your own personal St John’s fundraising team member.”

The challenge – which will end with a grand awards ceremony – has already received backing from the local business community.

Vicky Lofthouse, Chief Executive Officer of Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce, said: “A great way to connect with other businesses is via the St John’s Hospice Charity Challenge. The Chamber is right behind this campaign and look forward to supporting the efforts of those businesses involved.”

Tony Johnson Lancaster BID Manager, added: “When we found out about the 50-50-500 Charity Challenge it was a complete no brainer for Lancaster BID to be involved. We see the challenge as a great way for businesses of all sizes to come together to raise money for an organisation doing fantastic work within our local community.”

Breakfast information meetings are being held to introduce people to St John’s Hospice and the 50-50-500 Challenge in both Kendal and Lancaster and all are welcome.

For more information email [email protected] or call the Fundraising Office on 01524 382538.

About St John's Hospice

St John’s provides palliative care and support for patients and their families throughout North Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.

They are proud to say that their patients will never be charged for the services they provide. However, this does not mean that the services are without cost.

