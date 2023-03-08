News you can trust since 1837
These are the 10 cheapest houses for sale in Lancaster on property website Zoopla

If you’re looking for a cheap house in these difficult financial times, you could do worse than looking at one of these Lancaster bargains.

By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago

They’re all featured on the property website Zoopla and could be yours for £130,000 or less.

Most of them are for sale with local estate agents and a couple are going to auction. Full details are available via Zoopla.

1. Alexandra Road

Guide price: £80,000. This two bedroom mid terraced property would suit an investor looking to expand a portfolio or even a first time buyer who could breathe life back into this property. For sale with Entwistle Green.

Photo: sub

2. Bank Road

Guide price: £94,000. A two bedroom mid terrace property with two reception rooms and a good sized rear garden. This property is currently tenanted and is available to landlords only. For sale with Purplebricks.

Photo: sub

3. Ashdale Place

Offers over £115,000. A well presented three bedroom semi-detached home. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the size and potential of this property. For sale with British Homesellers.

Photo: s

4. Beech Street

Guide price: £115,000. This two bed period property is perfect for a first time buyer or as an investment opportunity. For sale with JD Gallagher.

Photo: s

