These are the 10 cheapest houses for sale in Lancaster on property website Zoopla

If you’re looking for a cheap house in these difficult financial times, you could do worse than looking at one of these Lancaster bargains.
They’re all featured on the property website Zoopla and could be yours for £130,000 or less.
Most of them are for sale with local estate agents and a couple are going to auction. Full details are available via Zoopla.
1. Alexandra Road
Guide price: £80,000. This two bedroom mid terraced property would suit an investor looking to expand a portfolio or even a first time buyer who could breathe life back into this property. For sale with Entwistle Green.
Photo: sub
2. Bank Road
Guide price: £94,000. A two bedroom mid terrace property with two reception rooms and a good sized rear garden. This property is currently tenanted and is available to landlords only. For sale with Purplebricks.
Photo: sub
3. Ashdale Place
Offers over £115,000. A well presented three bedroom semi-detached home. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the size and potential of this property. For sale with British Homesellers.
Photo: s
4. Beech Street
Guide price: £115,000. This two bed period property is perfect for a first time buyer or as an investment opportunity. For sale with JD Gallagher.
Photo: s