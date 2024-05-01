New business model secures future for Morecambe Platform venue after closure threats

The Platform, Morecambe. Picture: Robbie MacDonald.

Fresh financial arrangements are now in place at the promenade venue following changes to subsidies by the Lancaster City Council.

There was controversy last year when the venue was threatened with closure as part of cost-saving budget plans to end city council funding. There was also talk of finding a third party commercial company to run the venue – but councillors later decided to keep the venue under city council control, instead exploring other ways to make it financially self-supporting.

The Platform was among a number of music and arts sites across the Morecambe and Lancaster district discussed at the latest full city council meeting,

Coun Catherine Potter.

Coun Catherine Potter gave an annual report on activity, events and different venues over the past 12 months. Last year, the Lancaster Dukes Theatre was visited by 66,000 people, making it the most successful year since the pandemic.

Regarding The Platform, Coun Potter’s report stated: “The Friends group has now been established and has over 35 members. Its main purpose is to secure funding to support The Platform and provide volunteers. The Platform, previously within the [city council’s] sustainable growth service area has now been transferred to the Environment & Place team and is managed alongside the Storey and the Ashton Hall, bringing all our bookable venues under one team.

“For 2023/24, 96 professional shows will have taken place at The Platform by the end of the year, 16,872 tickets sold, 90 community bookings, two conferences and six festivals hosted – Food Future, Comic Con, Vegan Fair, Vintage by the Sea, Baylight and Catch the Wind. Needless to say, the people of Morecambe are delighted that the Platform continues to entertain us.”

Coun Matthew Black asked when future Platform events including the 2025-26 season would be confirmed.

Coun Potter said: “Half of the 2024-25 programme is as busy as we would expect. Some parts may be quieter because there was a hiatus but in the year after, we will achieve the magic figure.”

Coun Martin Gawith said: “I think Morecambe and Lancaster punch above their weight regarding arts and culture. We are absolutely right that it’s an essential part of a civilised modern society. The Eden Project is going to be a major attraction but we need arts and culture alongside to support it and the wider district.”

Coun Potter said: “Yes, people who get advanced tickets [for the Eden Project] will be told about other things, what else is happening, and about venues and hotels.”

She said good work was being done by others including Coun Sarah Punshon at venues such as Lancaster Dukes Theatre. Coun Punshon has a background in theatre and was artistic director at the Dukes in the past.

Coun Sandra Thornberry highlighted the Baylight event at Morecambe which was not in Coun Potter’s report.

She said: “It is tremendous that Baylight has come to Morecambe for a second year. It brought out many people despite the bad weather. It brings a very exciting event to Morecambe.”

Coun Potter acknowledged that and added: “Light Up Lancaster is mentioned in my report but I was at a recent meeting where I saw economic feedback from the Baylight organisers. Their funding has ended and they have contacted the county council about further funding.”

Green Coun James Sommerville said: “There’s not much mention of smaller venues in our village which are central hubs for their communities. Does the council have ambitions to do more?”