Before and after: inside iconic art deco Morecambe pub which has undergone £400k makeover

The Bath Hotel on Northumberland Street in Morecambe has had an art deco makeover and is now The Bath Rooms and The Bath Tap which is a craft bar serving the ever popular

chowder from Morecambe Bay Chowder Company.

A brief history of The Bath:

The Morecambe Baths and Winter Gardens Company was formed in 1876 by a consortium of businessmen from Bradford.

They developed an unoccupied piece of land on the sea front for the site of the new swimming baths.

The seawater baths were entered from Bath Street and were surrounded by the gardens that gave the Winter Gardens its name.

The total cost of the baths was £12,000 and an advert in the Lancaster Guardian dated May 18, 1877, stated that the baths were ready for the public.

The facilities included three plunge baths, 24 private, and two medicated baths.

Seawater for the baths and aquarium was collected in four large tanks which were situated beneath the former wooden jetty situated approximately 50m from the promenade.

It is believed that due to The Morecambe Baths’ popularity, The Bath Hotel was built in the late 1800s as accommodation to house the many visitors attending the seawater baths that is now known as The Winter Gardens.

Fast forward a few years and a young George Westcott, an architect from Manchester designed a new public house for Boddingtons.

The Bath remained a Boddingtons pub until the late nineties when it was bought by a local.

To this day it remains under ( new) local ownership, who have tried to revive original features and keep a sympathetic eye with the renovation as a nod to the rich history of the building.

Opening hours for The Bath Morecambe this week as it is the bank holiday will be:-

Bar:- Friday 12pm-11pm, Saturday 12pm-11pm, Sunday 12pm-11pm and Monday 12pm-5pm

Chowder:- Friday 12pm-7pm, Saturday 12pm-7pm, Sunday 12pm-7pm and Monday 12pm-5pm

Normal opening hours will be:-

Bar - Thursday 5pm-10pm, Friday 12pm-11pm, Saturday 12pm-11pm, Sunday 12-6pm

Chowder - Friday and Saturday 12pm - 7pm

