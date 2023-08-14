New beginning for Lancaster bar and restaurant as it moves into bigger city centre premises

The bar and restaurant has moved from Church Street in Lancaster into its new bigger premises – the former Sydney’s restaurant and Bar 1725 – with plans to offer an improved food menu, along with great entertainment.

Bier & Twist is introducing a new head chef who has created a menu consisting of fresh food which is locally sourced and paired together expertly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new menu offers a variety of plates from salt and pepper dishes to artisan flatbreads. Also on offer are classic desserts such as family sticky toffee pudding with Chinese five spice infused butterscotch, and warm chocolate brownie with blackberry purée, raspberries and mint garnish.

Bier & Twist has moved into Market Square, Lancaster.

They will also be launching a Sunday lunch menu plus a Christmas menu for the festive period. Bookings will start being taken when the menu is announced in the upcoming weeks.

Into the night, Bier & Twist vow to bring nothing but amazing entertainment from DJs and saxophonists to incredible acoustic acts.

Local DJs Summer Jenkins and RAF opened the new spot with their house and R&B sets alongside a talented saxophonist and bongo player. Tom Woods kicked off the Saturday afternoon with his acoustic set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can expect live music every Saturday from 5pm until 8pm in the bar area which perfectly sounds through to the restaurant for diners to also enjoy.

On a Friday and Saturday night from 9pm, the second floor becomes a dance floor with a different DJ or act every weekend.

Upcoming events include Ibiza Classics Night, The Singing Sisters Gabriella & Jasmine and Rock It Man. Follow the bar’s social media accounts for entertainment announcements.

Bier & Twist will of course be taking part in Lancaster Music Festival and have some special acts lined up.

There is also a third floor available for private functions with an outdoor terraced area making it the perfect space for baby showers, celebratory meals and small parties.