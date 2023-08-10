Caitlin Poole was just eight when she first went behind the decks. Now 17, she gigs at bars and nightclubs where she’s accompanied by her parents, due to her young age.

Her story was told recently at Lancaster Art Fair through a display of photographs taken by Ginny Koppenhol, herself a part-time DJ.

Although 26 years apart in age, the pair have become friends, with Ginny happily supporting Caitlin, known as Kaitzy.

DJ Kaitzy at the decks. Picture: Ginny Koppenhol

“Kaitzy knew I had DJed in the past and approached me for some tips so when I was invited to take part in the Art Fair which had the fledgling theme, I thought she’d make a good subject to photograph,” Ginny explained.

“We’ve both had to forge our own paths into DJing.”

Kaitzy, from near Bentham, was inspired by her dad, Ali, who’s been a DJ.

“One day I asked if I could have a go and I fell in love with it,” said Kaitzy who got her first set of mini-decks that Christmas.

Ginny Koppenhol is a DJ as well as a photographer.

While still at primary school, a teacher started calling her ‘DJ Caitlin’ and she’s not stopped DJing since.

Some decades before, Ginny took up the decks following a holiday in Ibiza in her 20s when she saw a female DJ and thought ‘I could do that.’

She taught herself mainly by reading books and watching YouTube videos before attending a course in Manchester.

Ginny’s ‘intense’ hobby became her way of relaxing and doing something completely different from her work as an occupational therapist in mental health services.

Ginny Koppenhol and Kaitzy with the photographic exhibition at the recent Lancaster Art Fair .

“It gives me such a buzz. It’s an opportunity to source and share music that I love with more people and see them respond on the dance floor.”

Ginny, 43, gave up the decks when she had children. She took up the camera instead to become a professional photographer but after the pandemic lockdowns, she’s returned to her musical hobby.

And that’s how she met Kaitzy. “We were DJing at some of the same places like Kanteena and I was very impressed by her.”

Kaitzy and her dad, Ali, who inspired her love of DJing.

Boosted by support from Ginny, More Music and other DJs including Summer J, Kaitzy has recorded her own mixes.

She has DJed at Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival, the Nozstock Festival in Herefordshire and is booked for Solfest in Cumbria later this summer. She has ambitions to DJ at Ultra Festival in Miami and Tomorrowland in Belgium, big London clubs, Creamfields and Amsterdam Music Festival.

“Music is my life. I just love DJing to a room full of people and seeing their reactions,” said Kaitzy.

“I want to DJ professionally and I’ll be 18 next year which will open up lots more opportunities. My mum says that I eat, sleep and breathe music.”

Kaitzy is the first DJ to do two BTecs in music at Queen Elizabeth School, Kirkby Lonsdale, where she plays with a saxophone quartet.

Both Kaitzy and Ginny are tech house fans but are also inspired by other music genres.