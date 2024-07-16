Museums in Lancaster get £68k National Lottery grant to help safeguard their future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of pounds of National Lottery cash have been awarded to museums in Lancaster.

Lancaster City Council has received a £68,512 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support a project that aims to make its museums fit for the future.

In addition to £20,000 from the council’s own reserves, the funding will kickstart a review to develop a host of options for the City, Maritime, Cottage and King’s Own Royal Regiment museums.

This will include whether development work could increase the accessibility and environmental sustainability of the museums, while preserving the heritage represented in their collections.

Lancaster Maritime Museum.

To make sure the review includes as wide a range of views as possible, a short survey has been put together to gather people’s views on what they value most, or areas that could be improved.

The online survey is available at https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/museum-service-review and paper copies can be completed at any of the city council’s museums.

“We’re thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players,” said CounCatherine Potter, Cabinet Member with special responsibility for the visitor economy, community wealth building and culture.

Lancaster City Museum.

“Arts and culture figures are key drivers of the local economy and the city council wants to ensure a sustainable future for its museums.

“This grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will help us to access the information and analysis we need so the museums can continue their mission of acting as the district’s custodians of our history and heritage.”

Helen Featherstone, Director of England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “We are proud to award this grant to Lancaster City Museums for an important resilience project that will ensure the long-term sustainability of museums across the city.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this review will explore opportunities to strengthen their offering, improve accessibility and ensure their collections are preserved for years to come.”

About Lancaster City Museums

Lancaster City Museums incorporates Lancaster City Museum, Lancaster Maritime Museum, The Cottage Museum and King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment Museum. The museums also support the Roman bath-house and Wery Wall site on Vicarage Fields. In 2023 the City Museums celebrated their centenary.