61 fabulous pictures of Lancaster Girls' Grammar School from the 1990s through to the 2010s

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 09:45 BST
These pictures from our archives all feature pupils and staff from Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School.

They date from the 1990s to the 2010s and include photos of many different events including speech days, sports days, prom season and even a Harry Potter Day.

A Lancaster Girls' Grammar School Speech Day.

1. LGGS memories

A Lancaster Girls' Grammar School Speech Day. Photo: Submit

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School provided three of the seven Lancashire Senior Girls at the English Schools' Cross Country Championships. Pictured are Mary Hodgson, Natalie Beadle and Helen Ockenden.

2. LGGS memories

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School provided three of the seven Lancashire Senior Girls at the English Schools' Cross Country Championships. Pictured are Mary Hodgson, Natalie Beadle and Helen Ockenden. Photo: Submit

The Lancaster Girls' Grammar School cheerleading club.

3. LGGS memories

The Lancaster Girls' Grammar School cheerleading club. Photo: Nigel Slater

Year 9 students, Holly Barrett, Anna Marroni, and Siobhan Waters, who were selected for the north west regional final of the Young Chef Make it with Mince Challenge, pictured with celebrity chef and judge James Martin.

4. LGGS memories

Year 9 students, Holly Barrett, Anna Marroni, and Siobhan Waters, who were selected for the north west regional final of the Young Chef Make it with Mince Challenge, pictured with celebrity chef and judge James Martin. Photo: Submit

